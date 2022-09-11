VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Trading Up 3.2%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 32,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 62,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69.

