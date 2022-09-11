Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Trading Up 1.9%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.37. Approximately 232,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 351,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17.
