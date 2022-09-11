Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Shares Up 2.2%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.67 and last traded at $68.65. 218,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 323,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.15.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79.
