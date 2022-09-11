Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Shares Up 2.2%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.67 and last traded at $68.65. 218,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 323,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.15.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.