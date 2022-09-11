Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI – Get Rating) were up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $58.46. Approximately 383,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 529,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52.
