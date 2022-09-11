Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $169.75 and last traded at $169.66. Approximately 11,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 22,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.20.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.12.

