Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $169.75 and last traded at $169.66. Approximately 11,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 22,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.20.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.12.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.