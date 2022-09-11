Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Shares Up 1.8%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $183.52 and last traded at $183.28. 16,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 34,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.08.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.57.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.