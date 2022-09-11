Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Reduced by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

