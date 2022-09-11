Vanilla (VNL) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Vanilla coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00096260 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00030642 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00073439 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023110 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001509 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033686 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About Vanilla
Vanilla (VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.