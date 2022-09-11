VAULT (VAULT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. VAULT has a market cap of $106,817.97 and $2.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00775561 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015119 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019831 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
VAULT Coin Profile
VAULT's total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins.
Buying and Selling VAULT
