VAULT (VAULT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. VAULT has a market cap of $106,817.97 and $2.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00775561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.