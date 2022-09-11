VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.85. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 810,237 shares.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 15,391.36% and a negative return on equity of 75.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 39.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

