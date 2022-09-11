Vega Protocol Price Tops $1.31 on Top Exchanges (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00006037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $35.14 million and approximately $668,866.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,921,668 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

