Veil Trading Up 94.8% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 80.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. Veil has a total market cap of $459,701.63 and $1,429.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 94.8% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00138672 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00257446 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00034744 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001519 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.