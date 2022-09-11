Velas Market Cap Hits $96.21 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Velas has a total market cap of $96.21 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,349,064,072 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

