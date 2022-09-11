Verasity One Day Volume Reaches $5.40 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $49.95 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

