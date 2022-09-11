Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Verge has a market cap of $57.22 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,510,213 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

