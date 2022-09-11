Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Wedbush

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $73,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $73,423.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,457 shares in the company, valued at $10,477,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

