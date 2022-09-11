Veritaseum Price Tops $30.91 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for $30.91 or 0.00142718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $66.45 million and $936.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Veritaseum

VERI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

