Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives $13.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

VRCA opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,038,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,864.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,038,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher G. Hayes purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,427.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,703,689 shares of company stock worth $3,587,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $864,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

