Verso Reaches Market Capitalization of $349,603.77 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Verso has a total market cap of $349,603.77 and $24,447.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verso has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00778827 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014933 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019905 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Verso Coin Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
