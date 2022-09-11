Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and $175,923.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,990,322 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.