Viacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $1,226.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00286586 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000961 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001330 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00031462 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $650.19 or 0.03007164 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

