Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.5 %
VIR stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.29. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
