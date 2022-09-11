Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.5 %

VIR stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.29. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

