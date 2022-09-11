Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) Shares Up 1.2%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.46 and last traded at $44.40. 6,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 19,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.