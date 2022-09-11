VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Stock Price Up 2.3%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10. 1,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.