VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB) Trading Up 1.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $52.63. Approximately 23,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 34,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.