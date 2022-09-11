Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 10,653 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,553.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $180.65 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

