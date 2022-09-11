Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 24,757 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,757 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.22% of New Jersey Resources worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 493,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455,958 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

