Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.84 and a 1-year high of $234.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

