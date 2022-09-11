Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,222 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

HSIC stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

