Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 18,683 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $87.53 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

