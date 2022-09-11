Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,441 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

