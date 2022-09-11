Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

