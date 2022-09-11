Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 3.2 %

3M stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a one year low of $115.98 and a one year high of $187.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average is $141.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.