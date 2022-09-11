Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 131,531 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Shares of INTC opened at $31.46 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

