Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $139.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average of $148.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.