Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 13,978 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.52% of AppHarvest worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in AppHarvest by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $2.74 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 1,256.15%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $164,554.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,243,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,048.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

