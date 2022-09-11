VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.11 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.77 or 1.00059004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036912 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.