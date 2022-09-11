Vimeo (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Shares Down 8.6%

Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.08 and last traded at $52.08. Approximately 39,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 16,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.
Vimeo Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vimeo (VMEOV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.