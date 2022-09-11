VINchain (VIN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million

VINchain (VIN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $130,376.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,674.75 or 1.00041495 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00037116 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VINchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform.”

According to CryptoCompare, "VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform."

