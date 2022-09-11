Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading Up 7.6%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $615.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 101.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

