Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 32.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,225.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.