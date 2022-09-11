Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stake Lifted by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.10% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 104.8% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 589,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 301,892 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRDN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 425,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,363,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,048,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $22.67 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $645.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 206.72% and a negative net margin of 10,981.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

