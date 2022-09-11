Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

TCI Fund Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,924,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,170,301 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 12.0% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,418,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 2.2 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V opened at $205.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.85. The stock has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

