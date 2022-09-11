Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Earl Sibley Acquires 6,172 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Earl Sibley acquired 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 800 ($9.67) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 854.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 884.37. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45). The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 701.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.33) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,297.88 ($15.68).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

