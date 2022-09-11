Vistry Group’s (VTY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VTY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.33) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,297.88 ($15.68).

VTY stock opened at GBX 800 ($9.67) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 854.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 884.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 701.75. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45).

In related news, insider Earl Sibley bought 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

