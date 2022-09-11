VITE (VITE) Price Up 4.9% This Week

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $13.75 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VITE has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 516,002,019 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

