VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 217.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,886 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

