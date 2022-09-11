Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VNO opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

