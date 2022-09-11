Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Tops $0.0027

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $6,770.70 and approximately $118.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. The official website for Vortex Defi is staging.vortexdefi.com. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars.

